Sosoboy Fosho and Somizi bring hope to Eastern Cape

The Sosoboy Fosho Foundation, in collaboration with the Somizi Foundation, is aiming to restore dignity and hope to vulnerable communities in the Eastern Cape.

In November, the two foundations visited dozens of distressed families in Unit P, Mdantsane, where the artists handed over new shoes and groceries to affected community members.

Speaking about the initiative, Sosoboy Fosho said: “Giving back has always been part of who I am. This initiative was also made possible through the support of Asanda Empires, the label I am under, which believes in using our platform for purpose. These grannies are raising families under difficult conditions, and we wanted them to feel seen, appreciated and supported.”

This spirit of giving was carried forward into December after a major career milestone.

On December 13, Sosoboy was honoured at the Annual Eminent Music Video Awards in Mpumalanga, where he scooped two awards: Best Styled Video and Best Hip Hop Video.

Somizi added: “Christmas is about love, kindness and showing up for those who need it most. Seeing the joy on the children’s faces reminded us why we do this.”

Sosoboy’s festive season was one of the busiest of his career, with bookings across the country. However, he chose to spend New Year’s Eve with his family and return once more to the children’s home to sing for the children, reinforcing his commitment to community, family and service.

“No matter how busy life gets, giving back grounds me. These children and families remind us of what truly matters,” he said.