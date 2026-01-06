Kim Jayde and other celebs share 2026 plans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Kim Jayde shares her plans to take over 2026.

As 2026 begins, some of SA’s most popular celebrities are setting intentions rooted in growth, balance and bold new chapters.

From career expansion and personal wellbeing to rest, reflection and fresh risks, local celebs are stepping into the new year with purpose.

Here’s what they’re manifesting for the year ahead.

Zimbabwean-born media personality and businesswoman Kim Jayde is gearing up for a powerhouse year.

“My 2026 resolution is putting in the work.

“I have multiple TV projects coming out in the new year, and I couldn’t be more excited for the world to see.

“More travel. And growing KJ Productions to reach new heights.”

Radio personality and author Carol Ofori uses her birthday as a time to reflect on her goals and aspirations for the year ahead.

“I’m not really big on New Year’s resolutions,” she said.

“I take my birthday on January 14 as a time to reflect on the year that’s been and set goals for the next chapter of my life.”

Looking ahead, Ofori’s focus is deeply personal.

“A big one for me in the upcoming year is fulfilling my dreams and seeing all the things I’ve wanted to see for a long time now.”

TV and radio host Kgosi Rankhumise sees 2026 as a fresh canvas.

“This year is about taking leaps, risks and daring to try.

“The new year always has this freshness about it and shares a new hope with us.

“It’s one of my favourite times of the year (possibly because January is my birthday month), because of all the possibilities we have.

“The field has been levelled, and we start from scratch again.

“So previous failures, limitations, disappointments and shortcomings are behind us.

“This year, I hope to leap and take the risk in business, in my career, in setting firmer boundaries, and try new challenges.

“This may or may not include golf and the Comrades Marathon.”

Philicity Reeken, co-host of Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast With Martin Bester, is stepping into 2026 with intention and self-care top of mind.

“I really want to focus on my physical health,” she said.

“It’s something that has become super important to me, and I’m excited to take it a bit more seriously.”

She’s also embracing a mindset shift inspired by possibility.

“I’ll be taking a leaf out of Shonda Rimes’s book and saying yes to a lot more in 2026.”

For content creator and media personality Chanley Wong, 2026 is about intentional living.

“This year, I’m learning to rest without guilt, to let joy exist in the quiet and ordinary moments, and to say ‘no’ without feeling the need to explain myself,” she said.

Travel and connection also play a key role in her intentions.

“I want to travel more – to meet myself in new places.

“And no matter how full life gets, to always pick family. Every time.” − TimesLIVE