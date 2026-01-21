‘Class of ’96’ celebrates SA’s iconic football era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

International sports presenter Julia Stuart features in the new documentary series Class of ’96: Rise of a Nation

Known Associates Entertainment (KAE), in collaboration with e.tv, is set to relive one of SA’s proudest sporting moments with the six-part documentary series Class of ’96: Rise of a Nation.

The series premieres on e.tv on January 25, reminding South Africans how Bafana Bafana’s golden generation changed the way the nation saw itself.

It tells the story of Bafana Bafana’s iconic 1996 Africa Cup of Nations victory and their first-ever qualification for the Fifa World Cup, capturing an era when football united a nation and placed SA firmly on the global stage.

Produced by KAE alongside A Barking Rat Film, the documentary features rare archival footage, exclusive interviews and international football voices including José Mourinho, Martin Tyler, Benni McCarthy, Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish.

Producer and KAE CEO Tshepiso Chikapa-Phiri said the series celebrated unity and African storytelling, while e.tv executive producer Mark Madai described it as “a piece of South African heritage”.

Directed by John Barker, son of legendary coach Clive Barker, the series brings emotional depth and authenticity to the story of the team that redefined SA football. — TshisaLIVE