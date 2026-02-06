Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Mqiki’s ‘Unforgettable’ tribute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki presents 'Unforgettable — with Love', a tribute to the iconic Natalie Cole, on February 14 at Centrestage at Baywest

Love will be in the air this Valentine’s Day as acclaimed jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki presents Unforgettable — with Love, a tribute to the iconic Natalie Cole, on February 14 at Centrestage at Baywest.

The once-off performance promises an enchantingly romantic evening, and also marks Mqiki’s debut at Centrestage.

A multi-award-winning performer, Mqiki is widely admired in Gqeberha and across SA for her warm, smoky tones, dynamic stage presence and exceptional musicality.

With a repertoire spanning jazz, R&B and neo-soul, she now turns her focus to the expressive, glamorous catalogue of Natalie Cole — a natural and compelling match for her deeply emotive vocal style.

Audiences can expect to hear beloved Cole classics, including This Will Be (An Everlasting Love), Mona Lisa and Orange Colored Sky, as Mqiki honours the legendary singer’s enduring legacy through the songs that have moved generations.

Since launching her solo career in 2013, Mqiki has appeared on the soundtrack of the hit South African television series Shaka iLembe and performed at leading festivals, including Joy of Jazz, International Jazz Day at Alliance Française, and the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

Her international experience includes performances at the Gothenburg Culture Festival in Sweden and tours to Mozambique.

She has shared stages with artists such as Sibongile Khumalo, Freshlyground, The Soil, Coco Zhao, Khaya Mahlangu, Bongesiwe Mabandla, Putuma Tiso and Berita.

For Unforgettable — with Love, Mqiki will be joined by the eight-piece band Full Cream Milk, led by trumpeter Curt Rix, with special guest vocalist Thuba Myeki.

Together they promise a rich, sophisticated musical experience that perfectly complements Mqiki’s velvety vocals.

“I am a complete romantic at heart, and I’m thrilled to perform these exquisite songs,” Mqiki said.

“It’s been a dream of mine to do this show at a venue like Centrestage and I can’t wait to share this special night with the audience.”

Audiences are encouraged to dress up — black tie is recommended — and immerse themselves in an evening of romance, nostalgia and world-class live jazz.

Tickets cost R190 via Quicket, or through Wendy (WhatsApp on 083-225-5401).

Centrestage at Baywest offers a full cash bar, with dinner available by pre-booking through Wendy.