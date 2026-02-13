Hold’em high at Horseshoe Cabin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The braai area at Horseshoe Cabin is a perfect place to wind down.

Even if your gear is being driven up to Horseshoe Cabin, take a little waterproof drum in your boat for the map, cellphone, snacks and whatever else you don’t want to get wet.

It’s easier to access things like that, rather than rooting around in a waterproof bag, which you have to keep on rolling and unrolling to seal, and things get squashed.

In summer, ensure you have a hat and blockout to reapply. Also perhaps include a towel to cover your knees, which can get roasted when you’re paddling.

We took about four hours to canoe each way. Ideally you want to leave Port Alfred an hour or so after the tide starts coming in and, if you have an onshore breeze that day as well, that’s great.

And coming back, of course, the opposite.

It’s not easy to get the variables exactly right but the beauty of the river and the adventure, the ecstasy of completing a tough challenge, trump any sore muscles and tiredness.

Ben extracts matches for our game of Texas hold'em (Guy Rogers)

For the cabin, take lamps and candles, mossie repellent (though we were pleasantly surprised at how few mosquitos there were) and a power bank to charge your phone.

On the way back, you want to be able to call or text to adjust the time if necessary that you’re going to rendezvous with Bruce back at the harbour to get back your gear.

In summer, pack a sheet, not a sleeping bag, which will be much too heavy and hot.

Importantly, clarify with Gary how far the planned refurbishment of the cabin has got before you book. You can reach him on 082-491-0590.

Look out for the resident seal in the Port Alfred Small Boat Harbour and, last but not least, after your adventure, treat yourself to the best strawberry milkshakes ever from Ocean Bliss Café at West Beach.