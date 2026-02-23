‘House of Zwide’ to end after five seasons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cast of 'House of Zwide', which is set to air its final episode on June 26 after five seasons on e.tv

Local TV station e.tv has announced that two of its flagship dramas, House of Zwide and Kelders van Geheime, will come to an end as the channel prepares to introduce new programming.

House of Zwide will air its final episode on June 26, concluding a five-season run that centred on the rise and tensions within a powerful fashion dynasty.

The series became one of the channel’s most recognisable brands, building a loyal following and placing the local fashion industry at the heart of prime-time storytelling.

The show, produced by Bomb Productions, helped launch and elevate several acting careers while exploring themes of ambition, legacy and resilience against a backdrop of glamour and rivalry.

The Afrikaans telenovela Kelders van Geheime will conclude two months later, with its final episode scheduled for August 28.

Produced by K Films and Videovision Entertainment, the series drew viewers into a world of family secrets, betrayal and redemption.

The drama recently earned eight nominations at the 19th SA Film and Television Awards, underscoring its critical recognition within the industry.

In a recent statement, the broadcaster said both series were conceived with clear narrative arcs and that concluding them at their creative peaks reflected its commitment to quality storytelling.

“Concluding them at their creative peaks, rather than stretching beyond their intended arcs, reflects e.tv’s commitment to quality storytelling and respect for its audiences,” the channel said.

The channel also thanked the casts, crews, writers and production partners for bringing the shows to life, as well as the viewers who supported them over the years.

The broadcaster said the endings marked the close of two popular television worlds and the beginning of a new chapter in its drama slate. — Additional reporting by Bulelani Nonyukela — TshisaLIVE