Vusi Nova to headline Soul Train Picnic in Brakpan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning Afrosoul singer Vusi Nova is set to light up the Brakpan Stadium over the Easter weekend

Award-winning Afrosoul singer Vusi Nova is set to light up Brakpan Stadium, Ekurhuleni, on April 5 at the much-anticipated Soul Train Picnic.

Taking place over the Easter weekend, the event promises a full day of feel-good music, unity and celebration. The line-up features gospel star Dumi Mkokstad alongside Thebe, Msizi Shembe, Grego Villa and Metro FM Love Movement DJs including Wilson B Nkosi, Sentle and Ishmail Abraham.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, event organiser Thomas Matimisi said the Soul Train Picnic was created out of love for music and bringing South Africans together.

“It’s about enjoying good music and uniting our people,” he said.

Because it’s Easter weekend, attendees can expect uplifting gospel sounds from Dumi Mkokstad, soul from Vusi Nova and later classic kwaito to close off the night.

The event has been hosted annually since 2015 and continues to grow despite challenges with sponsorship and funding. Vusi revealed the team has been funding the event from their own pockets.

Brakpan Stadium was chosen as the venue because of its safety and secure parking, ensuring guests feel comfortable throughout the day. Security will include SAPS, metro police and private security on site.

Guests are allowed to bring their own picnic baskets and beverages, creating a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere. The event caters to music lovers of all ages.

Beyond the music, the picnic also creates opportunities for local vendors and allows artists to connect with fans while testing new music.

Thomas’s message to fans is simple: “Be kind to one another.”

And for those still unsure about attending? “Don’t think twice it’s definitely going to be an Easter Sunday to remember.”

TshisaLIVE