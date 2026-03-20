Italian culture to shine at Knysna Festival

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Knysna will experience a taste of Italy as the town hosts its vibrant Italian Street Festival this weekend

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This weekend, Knysna will don the green, white and red of the Italian flag as the town hosts its vibrant Italian Street Festival.

In partnership with Re/max, the festival will transform the end of Long Street into a lively Italian piazza, offering visitors a taste of Italy right on the Garden Route.

Set to run on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am until 8pm on both days, the festival promises a feast for the senses.

Attendees can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine, fine wines, live music and a showcase of Italian cars and Vespas.

Families are also catered for, with the Knysna Education Trust hosting the “Bambino Boulevard” — which is packed with activities for younger festivalgoers.

The festival was founded last year by Nicci Rousseau-Schmidt from Knysna PR and Carien Loubser from Brainwave Productions.

Their shared love for Italy inspired the event, which aims to celebrate Italian culture and Knysna’s own Italian heritage.

Thesen Harbour Town was chosen as the perfect setting, thanks to its lively atmosphere and scenic beauty.

“Knysna’s Italian heritage began in the late 1800s, when Italian silk spinners arrived here.

“The project was not a success, but many of the families stayed, and their kids and grandchildren are still in Knysna,” Rousseau-Schmidt said.

She said the Garden Route was home to many authentic Italian restaurants and artisans, and the festival was a way to celebrate them.

“Thesen Island is one of the most beautiful places on the Garden Route and the largest island in the Knysna Estuary.

“With its boats, restaurants and prime homes, it is the perfect spot for the festival.

“We’re turning the Boatshed circle, behind Ile De Pain, into a true Italian square,” she said.

The festival is more than just food and drinks.

Classic car enthusiasts will be in for a treat, with 30 to 40 Italian classic and supercars, including Ferraris, Maseratis, Alfas and Lamborghinis, expected to line the street.

Classic car enthusiasts will be in for a treat, with 30 to 40 Italian cars and Vespas on show (SUPPLIED)

The Vespa Club from George will also bring at least 20 Vespas to the celebration.

“It’s a food lover’s dream — picture pizza, pasta, risotto, tiramisu, gelato, limoncello, Aperol, Italian wine and cocktails. It’s the best of Italy on your plate,” Rousseau-Schmidt said.

The festival also provides a platform for local vendors to showcase their products and art to a growing audience.

More than 2,200 people attended the festival last year, with visitors coming from as far afield as Gqeberha, Still Bay and Johannesburg.

“In true Italian style, the festival celebrates a culture whose food is loved around the world.

“The event is all about food, friends, community and enjoying time together,” Rousseau-Schmidt said.

She also noted that the festival had gained the endorsement of the Italian Consulate and would be part of their national “Italy in Town” event, which takes place in Cape Town, Johannesburg — and now, Knysna.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Knysna/Sedgefield Hospice, ensuring that this celebration of Italian culture also gives back to the local community.

With food, music, cars, and family fun, the Knysna Italian Street Festival promises a weekend of la dolce vita on the Garden Route.

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