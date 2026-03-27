Boardwalk staycation blends fun, comfort and charity

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The Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha makes for a perfect getaway

An overnight stay — or staycation — at Boardwalk Hotel and Casino turned out to be more than just a night away from home, it was a well-rounded experience that blended entertainment, comfort, a touch of purpose, and an opportunity for connection with industry peers.

The experience kicked off with a relaxed meet-and-greet lunch, where members of the media had the opportunity to connect with newly appointed general manager Sisulu Madondo.

Madondo’s approachable and engaging presence set the tone for the afternoon.

It was a conversational setting that allowed genuine interaction between guests and a glimpse into what the Boardwalk has to offer going forward.

From there, things took a more playful turn.

Guests were split into teams and rotated through different casino games, including roulette, slot machines and blackjack.

The goal was to raise as much money as possible for any charity of our choice.

In the end, the winning team raised R5,000, which was donated to Isithembiso Baby Haven, making the experience not only enjoyable but meaningful too.

Once the games wrapped up, it was time to settle into the hotel experience.

I took advantage of the outdoor pool while the weather still allowed, soaking in a moment of calm before the rain rolled in.

As the evening grew colder, the room became the perfect retreat. Warm, cozy and inviting, it offered exactly what was needed after a busy day.

I finally had the perfect opportunity to use a mall voucher I won a while back.

The voucher offered me a meal at any restaurant at Boardwalk Mall for dinner, which made for a simple yet satisfying evening.

Back in the room, I attempted to connect my phone to the state-of-the-art smart TV, which did not quite work out, but I’ll put it down to “user error”.

The relaxing evening took a fun turn when one of my colleagues alerted us to the indoor heated pool.

A few of us from the media gathered there, and it quickly turned into a relaxed, social gathering that rounded off the day nicely.

What stood out throughout the stay was the level of service.

From reception to housekeeping, the staff were consistently warm, attentive, and welcoming, which made a real difference.

The next morning started on a high note with a buffet breakfast that catered to every craving.

Whether you wanted a sweet yoghurt and muesli bowl, bacon and eggs, or a bowl of fruit, the buffet breakfast offered a variety of options.

From start to finish, the stay was seamless and enjoyable, offering a little bit of everything and leaving a lasting impression.

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