‘Big Brother Mzansi’s’ Ashay Sewlall joins DJs Tira, Kent & Jashmir in attempt on dance world record

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Fire Water Earth Productions is preparing for a Guinness world record attempt for the largest bhangra dance at Desi Raves 2026, on Saturday at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

The large-scale cultural event is expected to bring together 5,000 dancers for a synchronised bhangra performance, led by choreographer Jitesh Ranchod alongside dance groups including Oriental Fire, Desi Motion Dancers, Divya Art of Dance, Darpan Kathak Dance Group, and Shamz and the Dhot Guys.

Big Brother Mzansi personality Ashay Sewlall will join the lineup alongside DJ Tira, DJ Kent and DJ Jashmir, adding star power to a programme that blends South African and Indian music and dance cultures.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be part of Desi Raves 2026 and this world record attempt. Being able to stand on one stage with thousands of people, celebrating culture, unity and energy through dance and music is something truly special,” Sewlall told TshisaLIVE.

“This is more than an event — it’s a moment in history, and I’m proud to represent that spirit alongside so many talented artists and performers.”

The choreography will be performed in unison as part of a structured routine designed specifically for the record attempt, and will be officially adjudicated, with participants required to meet strict verification standards during the mass performance.

“Desi Raves has always been about uniting people through music, dance, and shared culture. The vision behind this year’s event is to take that unity to a global stage. Attempting the record for the largest bhangra dance is about showcasing cultural pride, discipline and togetherness on a scale South Africa has never seen before. It is not just entertainment — it is history in motion,” said the chair of Fire Water Earth Productions, Kishore Ramharakh.

"Bhangra is one of the most energetic and expressive dance forms in the world, rooted in celebration and community. It naturally represents joy, rhythm and unity. It allows for mass participation, which is essential for a co-ordinated global record attempt involving thousands of dancers.”

After the attempt, the event will transition into a live music showcase featuring local and international artists.

Ticket prices range from general access at R250 to VIP packages costing up to R5,000.