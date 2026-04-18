Popular ice-cream shop built on passion and creativity

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Thando Volontiya, the owner of GQ Creamery Gelato Ice Cream Café in Newton Park, shows what he has to offer.

What began as a small, uncertain idea inside a flat has grown into one of Gqeberha’s most inspiring local dessert businesses.

For Thando Volontiya, the owner of GQ Creamery Gelato Ice Cream Café in Newton Park, the journey was never carefully planned.

It was instead built on passion, creativity and the courage to start something new with what he had.

“Before GQ Creamery, life was very normal and honestly a bit uncertain,” he said.

Like many young people, he was trying to find direction while balancing responsibilities and searching for opportunity.

However, there was always a desire to build something meaningful of his own.

That turning point came when he began selling ice-cream from his flat without funding or a business plan.

“It really came from passion and creativity,” he said. “Instead of waiting for perfect conditions, I decided to start small with what I had.”

What started as a simple idea quickly grew into something more ambitious.

In 2023, he opened GQ Creamery Gelato Ice Cream Café, turning a home-based hustle into a physical store offering creative desserts such as bubble waffles, loaded pancakes, crêpes, and signature gelato creations.

But the journey was far from easy.

“The biggest challenges were financial constraints, lack of equipment and building trust with customers,” Volontiya said.

Starting without funding meant being resourceful and patient, especially during the early days when business was slow and uncertainty was high.

“There were moments of doubt, wondering if people would support the business,” he explained this week.

However, consistency, quality and perseverance kept the vision alive.

Over time that persistence paid off and today, GQ Creamery is not only a growing local favourite but also a business that supports multiple livelihoods.

“It is more than just desserts. It is an experience,” the owner said proudly.

The brand focuses on creativity, presentation, and unique menu offerings, with each item crafted with care and personality, he explained.

Beyond the food, the business has become a source of employment and stability. It supports several people and serves as the main income for his family.

It is more than just desserts. It is an experience. — Thando Volontiya, the owner of GQ Creamery Gelato Ice Cream Café

Still, Volontiya is not done dreaming.

Like many entrepreneurs, he continues to face challenges, from financial limitations to the need for better equipment. Yet his vision remains focused on growth.

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple but powerful: “Start where you are.

“You do not need everything to be perfect.

“Resourcefulness is more important than resources. If you believe in what you are building and stay committed, you can grow it step by step.”

From a flat in Gqeberha to a growing dessert café with big ambitions, Volontiya’s journey is a reminder that success is often built not on perfect conditions, but on the decision to begin anyway — and often something sweet and tasty.

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