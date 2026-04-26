‘I chose music, but art chose me’

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Eastern Cape artist Llise Dodd studied music, a decision that enriched her life, but then art chose her and she has been in its embrace ever since.

Knysna-born Dodd, 57, lives on a farm in the Elands River Valley where she and her husband, ceramicist Mark Dodd, 58, share a storeroom studio, a creative space that overflows with nature-inspired art.

“At the moment, I use landscapes as part of my artmaking and in the process it becomes more than a mere physical representation,” Llise, who was fascinated with art from an early age but did not consider it an option until later in life, said.

“Landscapes become a mirror of our being, reflecting its challenges as our challenges — physically, mentally and spiritually.

“I combine landscapes with symbolism.

“Wittedrift High School had about 120 kids in the school from grade 1 to grade 12 and a few teachers had to cover the subjects offered by the school.

“Art was thus not a priority,” she said.

Music, on the other hand, was an extramural subject and so she took piano lessons from the age of nine.

“It taught me discipline and perseverance, and it helped me to focus and concentrate.

“In grade 11, I played the last Unisa exam needed to apply for a B.Mus.

“My father, Edmund Singleton, had advised me to study art — I do not think many parents would have encouraged art as a career for their kid!

“He was always bragging with the pictures I created, but I was scared, because I knew nothing about art.”

And so, even though she had always felt a pull to art, Llise chose music.

“I had always been very interested in what people had on their walls and I saw my first print of the Crying Boy by Giovanni Bragolin when I was about six.

“It made a very big impression on me. I had often thought it would be wonderful to be an artist, but I did not know enough to give it serious thought.

“I often think that art chose me.”

After matric, Llise left the rural setting she was accustomed to and studied musicology at the then University of Port Elizabeth, where she initially found urban res life to be a “culture shock”.

“During that time, I discovered that I enjoy research and analytical thinking. I majored in Ethnomusicology.

“My student years were some of the most wonderful years of my life.

“I met so many interesting people and I thoroughly enjoyed my course.”

Following a short-lived stint in the school system where she felt out of place, Llise acknowledged her yearning for art and enrolled in a visual art course at the Knapp Art School in the then Uitenhage, which has since closed down.

“At that stage my mother-in-law, Maria Dodd, was teaching there and this was where my art journey started.”

With the course done, Llise set about living life as an artist.

“I joined two art associations and attended workshops that could enrich my practice. I also started to market and sell my work.

“I made appointments with schools, exhibiting in the staff rooms, and I knocked on business’s doors asking them if they wanted to buy art.

“I exhibited whenever I could and also organised my own exhibitions.

“It is quite hectic thinking back to this time — I realise I would not have been able to do this if I hadn’t had the support of my husband and our parents.”

Though her pivot to art was wholehearted, music drifted along with her, wafting around her studio space, sometimes welcome, other times less so.

“Music can be helpful or a disturbance depending on where I am in the process of creating,” says the mother of two daughters, Carla and Lana, who both live in Gqeberha.

“When I listen to music it is 90% classical music from different periods, but Scarlatti, Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi are my favourite companions while I paint.”

Beyond their obvious physical differences, music and art demand similar disciplines.

“Music enriched my life. It is a discipline and there is an expectation of perfection built into the performance of music and to reach a certain technical standard needs commitment.

“I apply the principle of discipline and commitment to my visual art.

“A good piece of music has well-developed themes and patterns.

“It has ‘colour’, textures, breathing points, an atmosphere and a climax or focus point.

“These elements are all found in a good painting too.”

As for her workspace, Llise says that like many emerging artists, the kitchen table was initially her workspace, though she went a step further and, as a busy mom, turned her car into a makeshift studio.

“I started at the kitchen table, and at one stage I occupied a section of a room in our home.

“At a time in my life where I had to keep quite a few balls in the air, I even had a mini studio in the car.

“I then used any available time to work on my lap on small paintings.

“My mom, Maxie Singleton, one day suggested that I clear a section in the old outbuilding close to the house so that I have a dedicated area where I can create.

“She helped me to clear it and I think I have now been in that space for more than 10 years.

“People are still surprised when they see where I work, but I believe that you must use what you have in your hand and the rest will follow.”

What has followed is remarkable success and acknowledgement from the art community.

“I have had seven solo exhibitions and more than 100 group exhibitions.

“In 2016, I was accepted to be part of the Spier Arts Trust (SAT) Creative Block Project.

“The Creative Block Project is aimed at developing artists’ careers by giving us the opportunity to explore and experiment with new ideas.

“Through mentorship from the curator, an artist is encouraged to take his/her ideas to the next level.

“The Spier Arts Trust also buys suitable works from the artist and exhibits and sells these works nationally and internationally.

“SAT manages a few corporate collections like the Hollard Art Collection and some of our works find their way into these collections.”

And, thanks to the quality of her work and the Spier Arts Trust, some of her works are to be found in the Nando’s UK collection.

“The Spier Arts Trust nominated me for the Nando’s Creative Exchange.

“The Nando’s art collection is the world’s largest public collection of contemporary Southern African art, featuring over 28,000 original pieces from more than 700 Southern African artists displayed across more than 1,200 restaurants globally.”

The Nando’s Creative Exchange also provided the opportunity to exhibit at Cape Town’s AVA Gallery to attend the Basha Uhuru, a festival celebrating South African creativity.

“There I had the opportunity to listen to conversations and interviews about very interesting art-related topics.

“I also learnt more about curating and pricing and was exposed to different ways of thinking about art.

“Most importantly, I understood a bit more about the art ecosystem we as artists belong to.”

Farm life feeds her inspiration as does the country environment where she spends time when she steps out of her studio.

“I enjoy hiking and mountain biking, and a bonus is that it connects me with landscapes.

“The smells, the textures, the way light changes in the landscape as time passes — it is a never-ending source of inspiration.

“I am also grateful that people feel comfortable sharing their life stories or experiences with me and I weave these into the visual stories I create.

“We all move through the different, and sometimes very challenging, ‘landscapes’ of life.

“I weave an acknowledgement of this into my work with a whisper of encouragement to be brave and never to lose hope.

“I know it is a privilege to live and work where we are and I never take one day for granted.

“Nature plays a big role in how we perceive life and I am a big promoter of getting kids to experience nature — without cellphones.

With husband Mark — who trades as Grumpy Bear Ceramics — currently preparing for an exhibition at Gqeberha’s GFI Art Gallery, beautiful objects are encroaching on their living space.

“We share the same building, but not the same space.

“It works well, as we do not interfere with each other’s creative processes, but is close enough for asking input when needed.

“Things are a bit chaotic at the moment as it sometimes feels his studio has overflown to the house as well.”

Making a sustainable income from art is widely known to be difficult but as an artist whose works can be found in private collections in the US, Scotland, Australia and London, Llise has some insights to share.

“The art business is a very complex and challenging business to be in.

“Each artist’s journey is different so I can only speak from my personal perspective, but I find that one can overcome some of these challenges by knowing your strengths and your weak points.

“Also remember that you cannot do it alone.

“I realised this when I had a pop-up gallery with my late artist friend Tertius van Huyssteen.

“Use galleries to sell your work, teach and interact with people — all these things can open doors for you as an artist.

“As an artist your most powerful tool is your unique creativity. Be true to yourself.

“Lastly, keep your overheads low.”

In July, Llise’s work will be on exhibit at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha along with photographer Leon Hugo, ceramicist Lisa Walker and sculptor Wehrner Lemmer and she is also preparing work for an exhibition at the Oliewenhuis Art Museum in Bloemfontein.

“Sculptor Maureen Quinn, who was recently rewarded an honorary doctorate (LLD) from Rhodes University, once told me: ‘Never be afraid’. That was the best advice ever.”

For more see Llise Dodd Art Studio on Facebook or @llisedodd_art on Instagram.

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Llise and Mark Dodd who is a ceramicist. (SUPPLIED)

Llise Dodd. (SUPPLIED)

'Restoration', an acrylic on stretched canvas by Llise Dodd. (SUPPLIED)

Acrylic on stretched canvas by Llise Dodd. (SUPPLIED)