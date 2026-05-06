How wellness therapies are reshaping our health

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There’s a fundamental shift happening in how people approach health — and it has nothing to do with punishing longevity regimes. Instead a growing global movement is turning its attention to something far more accessible and scientifically grounded: cellular health.

From Silicon Valley to Cape Town, the health industry is moving beyond reactive health care towards interventions that target the foundations of human vitality, focussing not only on recovering from illness but also on preventing decline in the first place.

Wellness therapy surge

Wellness therapies are booming as people increasingly prioritise “healthspan” over lifespan. The catalyst? A perfect storm of post-pandemic self-care awareness, rising stress levels, digital overload and growing frustration with reactive medicine. The numbers tell the story.

Red Cell Therapy red-light panels. (Supplied)

The red-light therapy sector alone is projected to grow from $1.2bn in 2024 to $3.5bn (R19.7bn to R57.7bn) by 2033. This explosive growth is fuelled by mounting evidence supporting benefits in pain relief, muscle recovery, nervous system regulation and skin health. People want science-backed solutions that integrate into daily life, from recovery therapies that address fatigue to cellular level interventions focused on longevity.

Science behind the movement

At the heart of the movement lies a simple insight: so much of human health depends on the performance of our mitochondria, the microscopic “power plants” inside every cell. When mitochondria function optimally, they produce abundant adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body’s essential energy currency. This fuels everything from muscle recovery and collagen synthesis to natural antioxidant defences. When mitochondrial function declines, every bodily function is affected — energy drops, recovery slows, skin ages and inflammation rises.

Red-light therapy uses specific wavelengths of red (63nm-660nm) and near-infrared (810nm-850nm) light to penetrate the skin and energise mitochondria. These wavelengths activate cytochrome c oxidase, a key enzyme within mitochondria, triggering increased ATP production without UV exposure risks.

The results manifest in many systems. Athletes report accelerated muscle recovery through enhanced tissue repair. Those focused on skin health see improved elasticity as energised fibroblasts produce more collagen and elastin. Inflammation is modulated more effectively as cells receive energy to activate natural defences. It is biology, gently assisted by light. Crucially, it’s accessible. The technology has evolved from clinical only equipment to sophisticated at-home LED panels.

Building Cape Town’s blueprint

Jack Harland, an engineer turned health innovator, founded the longevity practice Expand Health in Cape Town’s De Waterkant to bridge the gap between credible medicine and real life.

“What’s been missing is a system that not only helps people struggling with their health to recover but also helps them to strengthen their health in a way that integrates into modern life. That’s precisely what we’ve built,” said Harland.

The Expand Health team, from left, Maryke Gallagher, Jack Harland and Dr Daniel Blanckenberg. (Supplied)

His engineering background brought particular rigour to his approach. When developing Red Cell Therapy, Expand Health’s dedicated red-light offering, extensive research ensured every panel met exacting scientific standards. Red Cell Therapy also supplies wellness facilities, hotels, and individuals with commercial-grade panels and masks.

Dr Daniel Blanckenberg, the integrative physician at Expand Health, emphasised the philosophy underlying it all. “It’s a conscious, daily practice of supporting your body and mind.”

Maryke Gallagher, a registered dietitian at Expand Health with a Master’s in nutrition, connects this cellular approach to digestive health. “Red-light therapy may support gut health by helping to modulate cellular energy pathways and inflammatory signalling,” she explained.

As global health care tilts towards prevention, personalisation and lifestyle integration, interventions such as red-light therapy represent a new standard: accessible, evidence-based and designed for real life.

expandhealth.co.za / redcelltherapy.com

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