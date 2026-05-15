Tsitsikamma entrepreneur’s luxury nougat brand earns Food & Home Gold Award nod

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Justine Pistorius is the founder of a luxury confectionery brand

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Garden Route resident Justine Pistorius is gaining recognition for her luxury confectionery brand, created just three years ago, and is now in the running for a Food & Home Gold Award.

The awards, hosted by Food & Home magazine, one of SA’s leading food and lifestyle publications, celebrate excellence and innovation in the industry.

The winners will be announced in the publication’s spring edition on August 19.

The Aphrodite Luxury Handmade Nougat brand was developed under Sacred Delights Luxury Consumables, part of the Sacred Legacy Group, which began working on Aphrodite Luxury Handmade Nougat in July 2023.

“Sacred Legacy was established as a multi-dimensional lifestyle and creative brand rooted in conscious living, craftsmanship, beauty and meaningful experiences,” Pistorius said.

Sacred Legacy and its luxury division, Sacred Delights, have entered the Food & Home Gold Awards 2026 with both the Aphrodite Nougat collection and HA, described as “No Ordinary Water”.

Though Aphrodite Luxury Handmade Nougat is manufactured in Cape Town, Pistorius, the CEO and founder of Sacred Legacy and Sacred Delights, is based in Tsitsikamma on the Garden Route.

She said the region’s natural beauty had played a central role in shaping the brand’s identity and philosophy.

“The natural beauty, energy and landscapes of the Garden Route have been a major inspiration for the brand’s identity and philosophy,” she said.

The range includes dark chocolate and pistachio, dried fig, pistachio and rose, saffron, rose, fig and honey, and dark chocolate nuggets.

All four Aphrodite nougat flavours were entered into the awards.

Pistorius said the brand focused on creating a refined sensory experience that balanced richness, texture, elegance and originality.

“Each batch of Aphrodite Luxury Handmade Nougat is carefully handcrafted in small quantities to maintain quality, authenticity and attention to detail,” she said.

The process began with sourcing premium ingredients, followed by the careful preparation of the nougat itself.

“Every flavour combination is thoughtfully curated to create a layered sensory experience, while packaging and presentation form an important part of the overall luxury experience,” she said.

As the brand develops, Pistorius said the company continued to refine its visual identity, packaging and presentation to ensure the product remained aligned with luxury craftsmanship.

“Because the nougat is handmade, no two batches are ever the same — each creation carries its own unique character, texture and expression, which forms part of the individuality and authenticity behind the brand,” she said.

The nougat is positioned as more than just a confectionery item and can be enjoyed as a luxury treat, gifting option and wedding favour, or paired with wine, champagne, whiskey, gin or cognac.

It is also marketed for corporate gifting and premium hospitality experiences.

Sacred Delights was established with a focus on creating consciously crafted, high-vibration products intended to evoke emotion, beauty, connection and experience.

The vision behind Aphrodite Luxury Handmade Nougat is to offer a product that extends beyond consumption, becoming part of a broader sensory and lifestyle experience.

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