Jacksonville author releases second book calling for spiritual renewal

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Gqeberha author Eurika Campbell has released her second book

A woman from Jacksonville in Gqeberha’s northern areas is using her writing to promote spiritual awareness and call for repentance through her latest book, Return to Me: Repentance According to God.

Author Eurika Campbell said the publication marks her second book, following her debut, A Psalter of Devotion, a collection of Christian poetry focused on empowering and inspiring women from all walks of life.

Her latest work, she said, moves beyond poetry to explore the deeper spiritual meaning of repentance.

“The book explores the spiritual depth of repentance beyond religious rituals,” Campbell explained.

“It reveals the deadly nature of sin and the truth about the essential doctrine of repentance, echoing the voice of Jesus calling us to turn from sin and return to God in faith.”

Campbell believes the message of repentance is increasingly urgent.

“With the imminent return of our Lord Jesus Christ, repentance is more relevant today than ever before,” she said.

“The aim is to call all nations back to God through collective repentance.”

She emphasised that repentance should not be seen as a once-off act, but rather a continuous spiritual posture.

“Repentance is a continual posture of the heart. We must examine ourselves, recognise areas of sinfulness, confess them to God and turn away from them.

“True repentance results in a changed life, bearing the fruit of the Spirit and growing into the image of Christ.”

According to Campbell, the book serves as a universal call to spiritual renewal.

“Returning to God is more than turning away from sin — it is a journey of spiritual renewal and reconciliation.

“True repentance is not about ritual or simply resolving to do better, but about a deep spiritual conversion.”

Campbell added that she believes faith plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges facing society.

She also highlighted the importance of passing spiritual teachings on to younger generations.

“As parents and elders, we need to teach the next generation about the power of God. There is hope for this generation,” she said.

Campbell urged people to remain spiritually prepared and live in a state of readiness.

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