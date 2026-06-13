REVIEW | Don’t get into a panic, rather laugh

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Comedian Daelon 'Dakes' Matthys promises to be back in Gqeberha at the end of the year

If there is one thing that can be said about Daelon “Dakes” Matthys’s recent comedy show Panik Mechanik at The Savoy Theatre, it is that the laughs never stopped coming.

From the moment host Vision Masango took to the stage, the audience knew they were in for a good night.

Masango struck the right balance as a host, keeping the crowd entertained between acts without taking anything away from the performers.

His jokes about current affairs, including the March and March movement that campaigns against illegal immigration, landed well, while his perspective as a Zimbabwean married to a South African woman added another layer to his comedy.

In the first supporting act, Gabriel Plaatjies brought plenty of energy to the stage.

Though parts of his set were in Afrikaans, which could make it tricky for non-Afrikaans-speaking people to understand, his comedy was accessible enough that even those who did not understand every word could still appreciate the humour.

His delivery was sharp, his timing fast-paced, and every joke landed well with the audience.

Next up was Rosco Brown, who said he had not been doing comedy for very long, but it certainly did not show.

His material was relatable, and he connected easily with the audience.

His set felt natural and genuine, making it easy to see why the crowd responded so warmly to him.

Then it was time for the main act, and Matthys did not disappoint.

The Gqeberha-born comedian, now based in Johannesburg, has a style of comedy that feels effortless.

He does not rely on offensive jokes or shock value for a reaction.

Instead, he finds humour in everyday life and delivers it in a way that feels authentic and incredibly funny.

Most of his set centred on his experiences as a mechanic, his struggles with unemployment, and life as a father — all topics that resonated with the audience.

But what stood out most was his delivery.

Matthys has a way of telling a story, drawing the audience in, and then hitting them with a punchline that leaves the room in stitches.

His comedy feels relatable and honest, which is perhaps why it lands so well.

Another point worth mentioning is his crowd work.

The way he engaged with audience members, asking questions about their personal lives and effortlessly weaving their responses into his set, made the show feel far more interactive and personal.

Matthys has a natural ability to think on his feet, turning ordinary conversations into some of the night’s funniest moments.

Overall, it was a fantastic evening of stand-up comedy.

Each performer brought something different to the stage, creating a lineup that felt balanced and entertaining from start to finish.

By the end of the night, the audience had been treated to a solid showcase of comedy talent and more than enough laughs to make the evening worthwhile.

If you missed out on Matthys’s show this time around, do not despair as he promises to be back in Gqeberha later this year.

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