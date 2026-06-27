A love for family and SA splashed on paper

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In 2021, Gqeberha children’s author Jennifer Lindridge learned that her young nephew would be emigrating, so she sat down to write him something he could carry with him — a reminder of SA.

From that intimate beginning grew her third book, Good Night, South Africa.

Q: It’s no secret that you’re an animal lover and this comes through in all three your books. What inspired you to write Good Night, South Africa?

A: If I’m known for one thing, let it be how dearly I love animals!

This book began as a reminder for my young nephew, Zac. When my brother announced they would be returning to America, my country of birth, I wanted to write something to comfort and reassure Zac that leaving does not undo belonging. The book began as a letter to him and to SA, which I love dearly.

Q: Did you always want to write for children, or did it happen naturally?

A: If anything, I always wanted to write a novel for adults. Children’s books happened accidentally. My first book, The Fuzz-Fuzz, was written after a particularly arduous and trying job during my advertising years.

I set myself a challenge to create something constructed as far as possible out of nonsensical words. The Fuzz-Fuzz was the result. A few people read it, including a late relative who was an English teacher, and they believed it was really good.

Most of my creative endeavours have come about because of my need for a creative release valve. It seems children’s books are where that valve leads!

Q: Who were your favourite authors or books growing up?

A: Among my favourites was A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett. I loved the rags-to-riches tale. I was also influenced by many of Shel Silverstein’s works, including The Giving Tree, which is incredibly sad, but full of lessons. I loved Treasure Island, as well as all the classic fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm. I devoured Nancy Drew mysteries from an early age, too.

Q: What do you hope children will take away from your books?

A: I hope they inspire curiosity and creativity. I hope my books are enjoyed by little people who ask their parents to read to them, and as such, encourage parents to take the time to read nightly.

My dad read to us every night until I was about 12. I have the best memories of living others’ adventures in those pages from the safety of my dad’s arms. Those nightly stories fostered a love of reading and writing in me, and I don’t think there’s a better gift a parent can bestow upon their child.

Q: Which of your books is your favourite, and why?

A: That’s a tough one! I love each for different reasons. The Fuzz-Fuzz was my first. It was translated into isiXhosa and Zulu, for which it won an award. It’s also been on the government’s recommended reading list for schools.

Eleven Dogs Live With Me is the story of my beloved rescue dogs, each immortalised between those pages. It sold out quickly and we’re going into a reprint due to continued high demand.

And I love Good Night, South Africa because it’s a much-needed book right now. There’s much that’s wrong with our country, but there’s also so much to be proud of.

Q: Do you write the story first or think about the illustrations too?

A: I think in words. I’ve always worked this way. Words first, images second. In my advertising career I would come up with words, headlines, and copy, and then find images to tell the rest of the story. It’s the same with my books. The story has to exist and breathe on its own before I think about what it looks like.

Q: This was your first time to do your own illustrations. Take us through that process.

A: It was tough! Painting and drawing are less instinctive for me, and I think having spent years in the advertising industry, where computer-driven solutions let you see fairly quickly if something works, has meant I’ve lost some of the ability to trust the process of getting thoroughly messy with materials.

The project began with me researching hundreds of illustrators and their work. Eventually, I narrowed it down and then taught myself how to create it. I had never worked with a gelli plate before, but I began playing with colour, texture, and pattern. Some of my very first pulls created the wonderful textures you see in the water and waves of the page dedicated to Gqeberha.

My dining room table was littered with paper and paint, same as my studio, and I threw paint at pages spread across my driveway. Nothing was safe from the mess! I also collected materials for months: leaves, feathers, bubble wrap, anything that could add texture. And I went on an extraordinary grocery shopping spree buying every vegetable imaginable to see what marks they’d make.

Q: How long did the whole process take?

A: It’s been a long haul. I wrote the book in 2021, then dithered over illustration style for three years, until in 2024, when I illustrated it from start to finish in nine days. Afterwards, I submitted it to several publishers and received favourable offers from each. I decided to stay with Penguin. Once they signed on in November 2024, they told me it would only be released in 2026. That felt like a long time to keep quiet! So several years in the making, but absolutely worth it.

Q: What has the reaction been like?

A: The reaction from publishers and the public has been phenomenal. The illustrations have received accolades, and the comment I often hear is that this book is so needed right now. That means the world to me.

Q: Where can one purchase your book?

A: The book is available from bookstores nationwide and online.

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