Hastie brings latest stand-up comedy show to Gqeberha

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Comedian Nina Hastie says her latest show, 'TANGENTS', is for an adult audience

After more than two decades in entertainment, a Netflix comedy special, international recognition as a creative director, and appearances on television screens across the country, Nina Hastie will bring her latest stand-up show, TANGENTS, to The Capital Boardwalk in Gqeberha on Saturday July 11.

The show explores everything from the highs and lows of modern dating to being diagnosed with ADHD later in life.

The material is intentionally honest, touching on neurodivergence, relationships and the everyday chaos that comes with adulthood.

“This show is probably my most personal one yet.

“I talk about dating, being diagnosed as neurodivergent in middle age, ADHD, relationships and all the weird twists life throws at us.

“It’s very much an adult show because I do make jokes about sex and other grown-up topics, but underneath it all it’s about finding humour in being human,” she said.

Gqeberha remains one of the stops she looks forward to most on tour.

“I’ve been to Gqeberha a few times.

“I was there in February and I genuinely love performing there.

“The people are lovely and there’s always such warmth from the audience.

“I also have family roots in the Eastern Cape through my grandfather in Cofimvaba, so every time I’m there it feels like I’m reconnecting with a part of my own story,” Hastie said.

Known for her appearances on Netflix’s Only Jokes Allowed, M-Net’s Inconceivable and the SA Film and Television Awards-nominated talk show Trending SA, Hastie has built a reputation for blending sharp observations with deeply personal storytelling.

She also earned international recognition as the creative director behind Trevor Noah’s Welcome to South Africa campaign, which received honours at the World Tourism Film Awards.

Rather than focusing on current affairs or politics, Hastie said her comedy had evolved to centre on her own experiences.

“I’ve been an activist for a long time and now I just want to make people laugh.

“My comedy is personal and observational, whether I’m talking about dating, my lived experience as a South African, or simply the strange things we all do.

“I’m sharing my experiences as a white, middle-aged South African woman,” she said.

Though the show carries an age restriction because of its mature themes, Hastie believes its appeal extends across every demographic.

She said audiences at her performances typically included people of different races, cultures, ages and backgrounds, united by a shared love of laughter.

Tickets for the show are available through Quicket at R220 per person.

TANGENTS forms part of Hastie’s nationwide tour, with upcoming performances in Cape Town, Sandton and Pretoria following the Gqeberha show.

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