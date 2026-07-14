Grandma’s cooking laid foundation for Sphelele Madondo’s culinary journey

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Chef Sphelele Madondo’s recipe for success is passion and perseverance.

The dedicated chef de partie at the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in Durban began his culinary journey 19 years ago, aged 29, as a humble kitchen steward, washing dishes.

Sphelele Madondo, Chef de Partie at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom (supp)

Today, he oversees a kitchen station, mentors junior chefs and leads the preparation and execution of menu dishes — testifying to his unwavering determination and love for the culinary arts.

“I started as a kitchen steward in 2005, and then the training opportunity to learn about the kitchen and become a professional cook came along around 2007,” he says.

“I went for it, and in 2008 I worked as a commis chef for three years. Then, in 2010, I was promoted to chef de partie.”

For Madondo, the journey into professional cookery began long before he entered a commercial kitchen.

The 49-year-old, who grew up in oThongathi, 40km north of Durban, fondly recalls cherished memories of home and his grandmother’s traditional cooking that inspired him.

The lounge pool at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom (JULIETTE BISSET)

“At home, the person who usually cooked for us was ugogo because most of the time my mother and aunts were away at work,” he says.

“She would always be busy cooking — and she was strict too. We were only allowed to play in the yard, so we were there whenever she was cooking. Mostly, she cooked traditional food, and it was mostly dombolo and chicken curry, made Durban style with all those spices."

Before joining the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, Madondo anchored his culinary foundation at a local bakery, where he acquired his first taste of working in a professional kitchen.

“Cooking began as a hobby before I arrived at Sibaya. But, after some time, I fell in love with food, and when I realised that I had that passion and the people I was working with saw my potential, that’s when I decided to give it my all,” he says.

Here is Madondo’s recipe for Durban-style chicken curry with steamed bread

Durban style chicken curry with steamed bread and ushatini (supp)

Durban-style chicken curry with steamed bread

Ingredients

For the chicken curry:

400g chicken pieces

1 tin tomatoes (about 410g)

1 tbsp coriander powder

7g coriander or mint leaves, chopped

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 small bay leaf

1 small cinnamon stick

4 cloves

2 green cardamoms

100g onion, finely chopped

50g green pepper, chopped

10g garlic, crushed

10g ginger, crushed

2 tbsp oil

½ cup hot water (as needed)

For the steamed bread:

2 cups (280g) all-purpose flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 cup (200ml) lukewarm water

1 tsp butter or oil

Method