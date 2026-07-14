Grandma’s cooking laid foundation for Sphelele Madondo’s culinary journey

Chef Sphelele Madondo’s recipe for success is passion and perseverance.
The dedicated chef de partie at the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in Durban began his culinary journey 19 years ago, aged 29, as a humble kitchen steward, washing dishes.
Today, he oversees a kitchen station, mentors junior chefs and leads the preparation and execution of menu dishes — testifying to his unwavering determination and love for the culinary arts.
“I started as a kitchen steward in 2005, and then the training opportunity to learn about the kitchen and become a professional cook came along around 2007,” he says.
“I went for it, and in 2008 I worked as a commis chef for three years. Then, in 2010, I was promoted to chef de partie.”
For Madondo, the journey into professional cookery began long before he entered a commercial kitchen.
The 49-year-old, who grew up in oThongathi, 40km north of Durban, fondly recalls cherished memories of home and his grandmother’s traditional cooking that inspired him.
“At home, the person who usually cooked for us was ugogo because most of the time my mother and aunts were away at work,” he says.
“She would always be busy cooking — and she was strict too. We were only allowed to play in the yard, so we were there whenever she was cooking. Mostly, she cooked traditional food, and it was mostly dombolo and chicken curry, made Durban style with all those spices."
Before joining the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, Madondo anchored his culinary foundation at a local bakery, where he acquired his first taste of working in a professional kitchen.
“Cooking began as a hobby before I arrived at Sibaya. But, after some time, I fell in love with food, and when I realised that I had that passion and the people I was working with saw my potential, that’s when I decided to give it my all,” he says.
Here is Madondo’s recipe for Durban-style chicken curry with steamed bread
Durban-style chicken curry with steamed bread
Ingredients
For the chicken curry:
- 400g chicken pieces
- 1 tin tomatoes (about 410g)
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- 7g coriander or mint leaves, chopped
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 1 small bay leaf
- 1 small cinnamon stick
- 4 cloves
- 2 green cardamoms
- 100g onion, finely chopped
- 50g green pepper, chopped
- 10g garlic, crushed
- 10g ginger, crushed
- 2 tbsp oil
- ½ cup hot water (as needed)
For the steamed bread:
- 2 cups (280g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp instant yeast
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup (200ml) lukewarm water
- 1 tsp butter or oil
Method
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. When hot, add the small bay leaf, small cinnamon stick, cloves and green cardamoms.
- Add the finely chopped onions and green pepper and sauté until the onions turn golden brown.
- Add the crushed garlic and a little grated ginger (optional) and sauté for about 1 minute.
- Add ½ cup of pureed whole tomatoes and simmer until they are cooked.
- Add the chicken pieces and blend with coriander powder, garam masala powder and the chopped coriander or mint leaves.
- Sauté for 3–4 minutes until the chicken turns pale.
- Cover and cook on low heat for 2–4 minutes so the chicken absorbs the flavours.
- Pour in ½ cup of hot water (never cold, as it can toughen the meat). Ensure the chicken is partially covered.
- Cover and cook on low to medium heat for about 10 minutes until the chicken is tender. Cooking time will vary depending on the size of the chicken pieces.
- Check readiness by pricking with a fork; the meat should be soft and fall off the bone easily.
- For extra flavour, you can add a splash of yoghurt or coconut milk.
- To prepare the steamed bread, in a mixing bowl, combine the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt.
- Add the lukewarm water gradually and mix until a smooth dough forms.
- Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 8–10 minutes until elastic.
- Place dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth and let it rise in a warm place for 1-2 hours, or until doubled in size.
- Punch the dough down and shape it into a round loaf or smaller rolls.
- Place the shaped dough into a greased, heatproof glass or enamel dish and set it on a rack inside a large pot with about 5cm of boiling water.
- Cover the pot tightly with a lid and steam over medium-low heat for 1-1½ hours, or 35-45 minutes if making smaller rolls.
- Steam the bread until fully cooked through. Make sure the water does not touch the container holding the bread and keep an eye on the pot so it doesn’t boil dry. Don’t lift the lid during the first 30 minutes, as this can cause the bread to collapse.
- The bread is fully cooked when it sounds hollow when tapped, and an inserted skewer comes out clean. Turn out onto a wire rack to cool slightly, then slice and serve warm with your curry or stew.
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