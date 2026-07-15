Why Nompumelelo Sobopha took a leap of faith to join ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’

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Season three of Married at First Sight Mzansi is causing all the right buzz since it premiered two weeks ago

The Season 3 couples are Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha, Lesiba Tleane and Matshediso Maphutse, Obren Masuku and Laurinda Mabunda, plus Prince Masuku and Esethu Seku — and they have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Sowetan caught up with 24-year-old entrepreneur Sobopha on why she would say “I do” to a complete stranger, her new husband and more.

Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha (supplied)

What made you sign up for the show?

I was tired of the usual dating scene and thought, “Why not let the experts take a shot?” Sometimes the biggest risks lead to the best stories.

What was it about the experiment that made you think, ‘This is for me’?

I loved that it challenged people to be intentional about love instead of chasing chemistry. It felt like stepping out of my comfort zone for something meaningful.

"You’ll laugh, cringe, and probably shout at your TV a few times!" — Nompumelelo Sobopha

What was your first impression when you saw your husband at the altar?

I was a bit shocked. But I was also curious and excited to see where the journey would take us.

What was going through your mind as you walked down the aisle?

A mix of excitement, nerves and “Please let this be worth it!” It was one of the biggest leaps of faith I’ve ever taken.

Nompumelelo Sobopha (supplied)

How would you describe your ideal partner?

Someone who’s kind, emotionally mature, funny, and consistent. A man who makes me feel safe enough to be completely myself.

How did you prepare yourself mentally before filming?

I reminded myself to stay open-minded, trust the process and embrace whatever came my way…even the unexpected.

Why do you think viewers should follow your journey this season?

Because it’s real, relatable and full of surprises. You’ll laugh, cringe, and probably shout at your TV a few times!- Katlego Molubi

Sowetan