Bumpy road to mountain paradise

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Looking east from the main deck of our mountain villa as the sun rises behind the Zuurberg

To get to Hiddn from Nelson Mandela Bay, the best way is to take the N2 east, and then the N10 to Paterson, because you can stop off at Nanaga Farm Stall on the way for fresh coffee and roosterkoek.

Once you get to Paterson, you turn left onto the R342, and then a little way past Addo Elephant Park Main Camp you turn on your left and swing right onto the gravel R335.

This is the way to Zuurberg Mountain Village and places like Ann’s Villa.

But at a certain point you must branch off past the old Slagboom police academy, forge several low level bridges straddling the Wit Rivier, and wend your way through increasingly narrow kloofs.

It’s hard going and I would suggest unless you have a 4X4 or at least a high clearance vehicle, you should rather take up Hiddn’s offer to pick you up at the Addo park main camp.

Once at Hiddn, there are multiple options. These include the walking trails, talks from various experts, and the option of a game drive back down in the main section of the park. Or you can just enjoy the stillness, the amazing views and the sumptuous food, drinks and service.

You should also almost certainly indulge in at least one massage treatment from Lerato Tlhame and her wellness team.

Tlhame has worked in Rwanda, Dubai, and at various high-end resorts around SA, and she really knows her stuff.

The average guest tariff at Hiddn is R22,000 per night. That includes everything from pick-ups and drop-offs at the Gqeberha airport or Addo main camp, if necessary. It also includes all food and drinks, wellness routines, excursions and talks.

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