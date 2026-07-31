Join Prestons and Marras Swartland Wines at The Tank Room this weekend for a curated tasting experience

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Ernie Els Wines

This weekend, experience the award-winning wines of Ernie Els Wines, a Stellenbosch estate founded by one of South Africa’s greatest sporting icons.

Built on a passion for excellence, precision, and craftsmanship, the estate has earned an international reputation for producing elegant wines that reflect the exceptional terroir of the Helderberg.

From the approachable and fruit-driven Big Easy range to the bold, structured Major Series wines, this tasting offers a wonderful showcase of Ernie Els Wines’ commitment to quality. Whether you enjoy vibrant whites, refreshing rosé, or full-bodied reds, there’s something to savour in every glass.

On the tasting table this weekend:

Big Easy Chenin Blanc 2025

Big Easy Cabernet Sauvignon / Rosé 2025

Big Easy Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

Major Series Merlot 2022

Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Major Series Double Red Blend 2024

Win with Ernie Els Wines!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Major Series Double Red Blend.

Friday: 31st July | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1st August | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tasting Fee: R65 per person

Tickets: Available exclusively at Prestons Liquor Stores, 121 Main Road, Walmer.

No persons under the age of 18 permitted

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of exceptional wines, great conversation, and the signature hospitality of The Tank Room. Raise a glass to excellence with Ernie Els Wines.

(Ray Snyman)

Saronsberg Wines at The Tank Room

24 – 25 July 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Saronsberg Wines to The Tank Room for an exceptional tasting experience. Nestled in the picturesque Tulbagh Valley, Saronsberg has earned a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading wine estates, producing wines of outstanding quality and character.Renowned for bold reds, elegant whites, and meticulous winemaking, the estate combines exceptional terroir with a passion for innovation and craftsmanship, resulting in wines that leave a lasting impression.

Twenty-one guests gathered to explore six distinctive wines, enjoying an afternoon filled with engaging conversation and memorable discoveries. From vibrant Sauvignon Blanc and elegant Chenin Blanc to expressive reds with remarkable depth and structure, the lineup showcased the diversity and unmistakable character synonymous with the Saronsberg name.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

Saronsberg Shiraz 2022

Saronsberg Seismic 2023

The Saronsberg Shiraz emerged as the clear favourite of the tasting, impressing guests with its depth, elegance, and beautifully layered complexity. Close behind, the Saronsberg Seismic showcased the estate’s talent for crafting expressive, refined blends that capture the essence of the Tulbagh Valley.

Here’s to exceptional wines, great company, and discovering the remarkable character of South Africa’s finest wine estates at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores’ latest specials

Browse the brochure below to discover exclusive deals available at select Prestons Liquor Stores in the Eastern Cape until April 27.

To find your nearest store, visit the Prestons Liquor Stores website.

Download the brochure or go full screen and zoom in for ease of reading.

This article was sponsored by Prestons Liquor Stores.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.