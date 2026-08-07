Edge Day Hospital raises the bar with latest expansion

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Edge Day Hospital has reached another significant milestone with the unveiling of the hospital expansion, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional health care in an environment designed for healing, comfort and innovation.

The expansion represents more than additional space — it is an investment in the future of health care for patients, physicians and the broader community.

Designed with modern medical technology, patient comfort and clinical efficiency at its core, the new addition strengthens the hospital’s ability to provide world-class surgical and medical care while meeting the growing healthcare needs of Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape.

Located at 7 Forbes Avenue in Central, overlooking the scenic Baakens Valley, Edge Day Hospital first opened its doors on August 9 2021 as the vision of local facial plastic surgeon, Dr Cameron McIntosh.

Since then, the 15-bed, two theatre, multidisciplinary facility has earned a reputation for combining advanced medical technology with compassionate, patient-centred care.

Edge Day Hospital (Supplied)

The hospital now features a total of four cutting-edge operating theatres, 23 beautifully appointed hospital beds with facilities friendly to children and adults.

Edge Day Hospital is also the only day hospital in Gqeberha with a licence for overnight patients.

This option gives the family and doctors the extra reassurance of care in the immediate recovery phase.

This further supports the hospital’s commitment to creating a healthcare environment that is both clinically advanced and welcoming.

The expansion builds on these strengths, providing more facilities that enhance the patient journey from admission through recovery.

Edge Day Hospital (supplied)

The development offers surgeons access to modern clinical spaces equipped with the latest technology, enabling them to deliver outstanding medical and surgical care.

Edge Day Hospital’s continued growth is guided by its mission to provide patients and the community with extraordinary healthcare services while ensuring peace of mind through compassionate, high-quality treatment.

“Our mission is to provide our patients and community with extraordinary healthcare services and to ensure peace of mind through compassionate, high-quality treatment — to deliver care beyond their expectations,” the hospital states.

Edge Day Hospital (supplied)

This philosophy is reflected in every aspect of the hospital’s design and operation.

From the time you enter, the new hospital reception offers mesmerising and tranquil views, whilst greeted by friendly staff and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee by the in-house barista at the Entle Coffee Bar.

The hospital’s vision — to serve patients, physicians and the community through service excellence — continues to shape its development as one of Gqeberha’s leading day hospitals.

As demand for specialised outpatient procedures continues to grow, the new expansion of Edge Day Hospital will serve to accommodate more patients while maintaining the personalised, high-quality care that has become its’ hallmark.

For residents of Gqeberha and surrounding communities, the expansion signals more than the opening of a new facility.

It represents an ongoing commitment to accessible, innovative health care delivered by dedicated professionals in an environment where medical excellence and compassionate care go hand in hand.

With its latest expansion, Edge Day Hospital continues to raise the standard for modern health care in the Eastern Cape, ensuring that patients can receive advanced treatment close to home in a facility designed with their wellbeing at the centre of every decision.

Edge Day Hospital (supplied)

Edge Day Hospital (Supplied)

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