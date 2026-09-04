Dolly Parton tribute headlines Gqeberha music show

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Gqeberha singer Andrea Boudrey will perform at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday night, paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton

Late global icon Dolly Parton’s unmistakable songs, larger-than-life personality and remarkable career have made her a legend far beyond the world of country music, and now two dynamic local voices will bring her music back to life on a Gqeberha stage.

Following sellout performances earlier this year, Country Through the Ages returns to Centrestage at Baywest for a special one-night encore on Friday, with a brand-new tribute to one of the world’s most beloved and enduring artists.

The “Queen of Country” died on August 25. She was 80.

Dolly Parton performs at the Schermerhorn Symphony Centre in 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee Picture: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP (JASON KEMPIN)

Local radio station favourites DJ Gerrit de Jager, better known to fans as “Gertjie, ou buddy, ou pjel”, and Chantelle Bosch, host of Die Country Hartklop, once again lead audiences on a heartfelt musical journey spanning the decades.

Between them, the pair have earned a combined 12 SACMAF (South African Country Music Association Foundation) national awards, with De Jager recently named Country Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

From the timeless voices of Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers to more recent favourites such as Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and Josh Turner, the show blends storytelling and nostalgia to pay tribute to the legendary artists whose songs have become woven into the memories and milestones of country music fans across SA.

A special new tribute segment dedicated to the beloved Parton has added two dynamic new voices into the lineup.

Andrea Boudrey, a formally trained vocalist with a BMus degree, makes her Centrestage debut.

She is an Oppi Noot finalist who has performed internationally with the Nelson Mandela University choir.

One of the most memorable highlights of Boudrey’s musical journey was the opportunity to sing alongside international pop superstar Lady Gaga, and she brings that same passion and polish to this new stage.

Gqeberha's Andrea Boudrey performs with Lady Gaga at the age of 17 (SUPPLIED)

Asked how the opportunity came about, Boudrey said she was at Lady Gaga’s Born This Way tour stop in Cape Town and took a chance and threw something on the stage.

“She picked it up and called me up to the stage. I then asked her if I could sing with her and we sang Born This Way. It was the best night of my life! I met [South African-born actress] Charlize Theron as well. I was very young then.”

Boudrey said she was only 17 at the time, but took the leap of faith and ended up playing the keyboard with Lady Gaga’s band when she stopped playing.

“There are still videos on YouTube. They are of poor quality but it is a precious memory. I’ve been a heavy Gaga fan from the beginning of her career,” she said.

Joining her on stage in Gqeberha is Micaela Lee, who first captured the nation’s attention as the youngest contestant on Idols SA Season 15, storming all the way to the top three at just 18 years old.

The Gqeberha-born singer has since become a familiar face at Centrestage, having previously starred in ABBA Mania, Wild Women of Rock and When 2 Stars Collide: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Josh Groban.

Beyond the stage, she has cultivated a large following as a social media influencer.

Country Through the Ages takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday.

Tickets cost R180 per person and can be purchased through Wendy on 083-225-5401 or online via Quicket.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own food, but no cold drinks or alcohol will be allowed as a bar will be available at the venue.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

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