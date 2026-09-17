Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive celebrates Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of live music

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Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC).

Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC).

Celebrate Heritage Month with an unforgettable evening of world-class live music at the Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive, taking place on Saturday, 19 September 2026 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC). (supplied)

This premium concert experience brings together an exciting line-up of acclaimed performers and outstanding local talent for a celebration of the rich musical heritage of Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape. Audiences can look forward to an exceptional blend of Live Jazz, R&B, Soul, Pop, Motown, Afro Jazz and Indigenous South African music, all on one stage.

The festival celebrates “The Best of the Bay”, showcasing the diversity, creativity and musical excellence that have made Gqeberha one of South Africa’s leading cultural destinations. Designed for music lovers of all ages, the event offers an evening of outstanding live entertainment in one of the province’s premier concert venues.

Festival Director Creshwell October says the festival is about bringing people together through music while celebrating the city’s unique cultural identity.

“Heritage Month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible musical talent that exists in Gqeberha. The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is a celebration of our city’s creativity, diversity and cultural heritage, and we look forward to welcoming audiences for an unforgettable evening of live music.”

Featured Artists

Bradley Goldman (MC)

Micayla Lee

Neli Chitha

Tash Mahal

After 7

Kerry Hiles and Kristo Zondagh

Creshwell October

Chapter Three

Blaze Band

Andy Ndlazilwana

Austin Hendricks

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage AliveDate: Saturday, 19 September 2026Venue: Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC), GqeberhaDoors Open: 17:00Show Starts: 18:00

TICKETS

General Admission: R150

Tickets can be purchased online through the Sun International Boardwalk website or Webtickets.

Book via Sun International:https://www.suninternational.com/boardwalk

Book via Webtickets:https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1598350595

PROUDLY SUPPORTED BY

Boardwalk (Sun International)

National Arts Council (NAC)

Mojo Foundation (Pty) Ltd

MEDIA & PUBLIC ENQUIRIES

Mojo FoundationTelephone: 071 543 1163 / 078 244 5085Email: mojofoundationza@gmail.com

Venue Information:https://www.suninternational.com/boardwalk

Ticket Bookings:https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1598350595

Editor’s Notes

The Gqeberha Legends Festival – Heritage Alive is an annual live music event held during Heritage Month that celebrates the rich musical diversity of Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape. Featuring an exciting mix of jazz, R&B, soul, pop, Motown, Afro jazz and indigenous South African music, the festival showcases outstanding performers while promoting arts, culture, tourism and the creative economy.

Hosted at the Boardwalk ICC, the event provides audiences with a premium live entertainment experience in one of the Eastern Cape’s leading venues.