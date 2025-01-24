TIME TO TORQUE | Ford delivers a Tremor that doesn’t shake, rattle or roll — driver dependent
Premium contender in competitive double cab bracket adept for on- and off-road escapades
It is 2025 and the world has jumped on the “new year, new me” mantra, with fitness and finances topping the lists of many.
While some have already fallen off the wagon and others are soldiering on, some things continue unchanged — and one is SA’s love affair with bakkies...
