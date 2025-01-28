Crafted from sustainable materials, the vehicle’s luxurious and spacious — it can seat up to seven adults with ease — interior is loaded with features including a digital instrument cluster, 14.5” touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google apps and services, 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, panoramic glass sunroof and Volvo’s digital key technology that lets your smartphone serve as your car key.
All-electric Volvo EX90 launching in SA soon
Image: Supplied
Volvo Car SA on Tuesday confirmed its electric EX90 will join its local model line-up in the first half of 2025.
Built on the Swedish marque’s advanced SPA2 architecture, the luxury SUV is fitted with a 111kWh battery pack offering a maximum claimed driving range of up to 751km on a single charge. When plugged into a 250kW DC fast charger it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.
In flagship Twin Motor Performance guise, the EX90 delivers a combined output of 380kW and 910Nm of torque. According to Volvo, this sees it sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds. As with all Volvo products, maximum speed is capped at 180km/h.
Image: Supplied
Crafted from sustainable materials, the vehicle’s luxurious and spacious — it can seat up to seven adults with ease — interior is loaded with features including a digital instrument cluster, 14.5” touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google apps and services, 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, panoramic glass sunroof and Volvo’s digital key technology that lets your smartphone serve as your car key.
Also present is the carmaker's latest “invisible safety shield” consisting of advanced sensing technology, including cameras, radars and lidar, to protect vehicle occupants and other road users. The components are seamlessly integrated with the EX90’s cutting-edge vehicle computers, powered by Volvo’s proprietary software and Nvidia Drive.
Local pricing and specifications for the EX90 line-up will be announced closer to launch. Read TimesLIVE Motoring reporter Ziphorah Masethe's first driving impressions here.
