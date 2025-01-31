TIME TO TORQUE | Ford Ranger Platinum more than just a pretty face
Plush bakkie makes light work of Transkei conditions in style and comfort
If you have travelled to or through Mthatha, you will know it takes a combination of patience, aggression and a bakkie to best the town’s traffic, pedestrian and pothole problems.
So when Time to Torque rolled into the former Transkei with Ford’s premium Ranger Platinum, the craters in the suburbs off the N2 turned to minor cracks and traffic jams into a temporary inconvenience...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.