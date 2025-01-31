Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi A5

By Ignition TV - 31 January 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Mark Smyth as he experiences the new Audi A5 in France.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC

Most Read