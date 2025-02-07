Best of vintage ‘Brits’ on display at George Old Car Show
Motoring fans can feast their eyes on more than 1,000 cars and motorcycles at the one-day event
With just a day to go, George is gearing up to host one of SA’s annual automotive calendar highlights with one of the largest gatherings of classic Rolls-Royce and Bentleys ever assembled in the country headlining the 28th George Old Car Show.
More than 1,000 cars and motorcycles have entered for the show, which this year will be a one-day-only event, taking place on the Saturday...
