Motoring

Best of vintage ‘Brits’ on display at George Old Car Show

Motoring fans can feast their eyes on more than 1,000 cars and motorcycles at the one-day event

By Tremaine van Aardt - 07 February 2025

With just a day to go, George is gearing  up to host one of SA’s annual automotive calendar highlights with one of the largest gatherings of classic Rolls-Royce and Bentleys ever assembled in the country headlining the 28th George Old Car Show.

More than 1,000 cars and motorcycles have entered for the show, which this year will be a one-day-only event, taking place on the Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa forging ahead with NHI
Ramaphosa reveals plan to resolve water crisis

Most Read