Suzuki is offering its fourth-generation Swift with the option of new dual-tone paintwork.
Available on GL, GL+ and GLX models, customers can choose from Arctic White Pearl and Black Pearl, Luster Blue Pearl and Black Pearl or Sizzling Red Pearl and Black Pearl. In each case, a contrasting coat of Black Pearl paint is applied to the hatch's roof and side mirrors.
These dual-tone finishes complement the seven single-tone hues introduced at the Swift's launch in November last year: Luster Blue Pearl, Novel Orange Pearl, Black Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Sizzling Red Metallic and Arctic White Pearl.
The three new dual-tone paint options are now available for order at all Suzuki dealers.
Suzuki Swift gets dual-tone paint treatment
Image: Supplied
