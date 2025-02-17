INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE | New VW Transporter T7 loads up on refinement
Along with added space and practicality, Volkswagen's latest van is quiet and smooth riding
The seventh generation Volkswagen Transporter is headed to South Africa in the third quarter of 2025.
While the VW Multivan range is built on a separate platform and serves as the brand’s family-focused people carrier, the new Transporter is co-developed with the new Ford Transit Custom as a commercial range, with panel van, pickup and crew bus models, and Kombi passenger versions as well...
