The Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion is bolted to a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine pushing out 110kW and 340Nm of torque. It is also paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and traction-enhancing 4Motion all-wheel drive system as standard, Volkswagen claims the oil-burner will power its way to 100km/h in 9.4 seconds and hit a maximum speed of 207km/h.
While the Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion can be ordered in R-Line specification, customers can also opt for the more affordable Life trim. This sees the standard inclusion of 10-colour ambient lighting, a leather multi-function steering wheel with shifting paddles, fabric seats and the front pair sporting height adjustment and safety-optimised head restraints. Exterior highlights come in the shape of stylish 17" Bari alloy-wheels, a light strip linking the front headlamps and rear combination lamps, functional black roof rails, black side window strips, illuminated door handle recesses and body coloured bumpers.
The range-topping Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is priced at R852,600 with the Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion R-Line coming in at R851,500. The 2.0 TDI 4Motion Life is R 770,800. All come with a three-year/120,000 km warranty and five-year 90,000km service plan.
Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen has bolstered its Tiguan range with the addition of two new powertrains.
The flagship Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion comes equipped with a punchy 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 140kW and 350Nm of torque. Meshed to a seven-speed DSG transmission and the carmaker's 4Motion all-wheel drive system, Volkswagen said it will sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 225km/h.
The latest addition is available exclusively in R-Line specification, which avails a range of interior niceties including sports comfort front seats upholstered in Varenna leather, 30-colour ambient lighting, illuminated front door inserts and a heated/leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel with shifting paddles. Standout exterior features include sportier front/rear bumpers, a gloss black air intake grille, silver anodised roof rails, chrome side window strips and a set of aggressive looking 19" Coventry alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied
The Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion is bolted to a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine pushing out 110kW and 340Nm of torque. It is also paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and traction-enhancing 4Motion all-wheel drive system as standard, Volkswagen claims the oil-burner will power its way to 100km/h in 9.4 seconds and hit a maximum speed of 207km/h.
While the Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion can be ordered in R-Line specification, customers can also opt for the more affordable Life trim. This sees the standard inclusion of 10-colour ambient lighting, a leather multi-function steering wheel with shifting paddles, fabric seats and the front pair sporting height adjustment and safety-optimised head restraints. Exterior highlights come in the shape of stylish 17" Bari alloy-wheels, a light strip linking the front headlamps and rear combination lamps, functional black roof rails, black side window strips, illuminated door handle recesses and body coloured bumpers.
The range-topping Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is priced at R852,600 with the Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4Motion R-Line coming in at R851,500. The 2.0 TDI 4Motion Life is R 770,800. All come with a three-year/120,000 km warranty and five-year 90,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle