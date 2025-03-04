Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the new Aston Martin Vantage

By Ignition TV - 04 March 2025

Join the Ignition TV team as they go behind the scenes at the recent local launch of the new Aston Martin Vantage. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
2025 Aston Martin Vantage

Most Read