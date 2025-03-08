TIME TO TORQUE | Ford’s plush panel van ready to play in SA
A unique vehicle deserves a unique launch and the Ford Transit Custom Sport did not disappoint.
The latest addition to the Blue Oval’s SA lineup is styled, tuned and marketed for million-rand men and their toys...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.