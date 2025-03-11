Motoring Editors Choice
FEATURE
South Africa's best-selling bakkies
Locally built pickups still lead the way but Chinese contenders make inroads
New vehicle sales in South Africa started the year well by rising to 47,978 units in February, a gain of 7.3% compared with February 2024 and following a 10.4% increase in January.
Continuing the trend of 2024, passenger car sales rose while there was a decline in sales of light commercial vehicles, which include bakkies and minibuses. In the first two months of 2025, 21,703 light commercials were sold, respective drops of 9.1% and 11.3% compared with 2024...
