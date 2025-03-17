Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

By Ignition TV - 17 March 2025

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a family-friendly vehicle under R150k.

They also look at bakkies from Mazda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi and GWM, and discuss whether it is advisable to remap an engine.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...
EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS

Most Read