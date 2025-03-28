TIME TO TORQUE | Isuzu DMAX LS still a sensible option
Affordability, creature comforts and ride quality make it a competitive contender
There are always a lot of variables South Africans are forced to deal with, from a Sassa card switch to US President Donald Trump teetering on the edge, and frankly we all deserve some dependability.
In terms of bakkies, Isuzu is among the top contenders for this title and while the double-cab Isuzu DMAX 1.9 LS model might not be the swankiest steed on the streets it really is all the bakkie one needs and at a competitive price to boot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.