Sedgefield gears up for another classic car extravaganza
After raising R42,000 for three deserving charities in the Garden Route in 2024, the wheels are turning as Sedgefield gears up to host the annual Eden Classic Car & Motorcycle Show.
In conjunction with the Knysna Oyster Festival, the usually quiet town of Sedgefield will come alive with the roar of rare and iconic cars and thousands of petrol heads descending on the town. ..
