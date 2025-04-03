Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a student track down a fuel-efficient used car for under R50,000.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Can you buy a fuel-efficient used car for R50,000?
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a student track down a fuel-efficient used car for under R50,000.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Motoring