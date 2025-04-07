Hitching and Towing
How to pack up and tow like a pro this Easter
New technology on Ford's Everest and Ranger models ensures greater safety and fewer hiccups when towing a trailer or caravan
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: Supplied
With thousands of people expected to get on the roads for the annual Easter holiday season, increased traffic volumes mean a higher risk of accidents.
And with many road users expected to be towing an assortment of trailers and caravans, Ford SA invited the media to showcase the various towing systems found on its Ranger and Everest models.
To start, all Everest and Ranger models except the Raptor are permitted to tow a maximum of 3,500kg. The loud and burly bakkie is limited to 2,500kg, which brings us to the next important bit for towing.
Before hitching up, ensure that your driver’s licence permits the load you plan to tow.
Image: Supplied
Hitching and Towing
The Ranger Tremor, Wildtrak, Wildtrak X, Platinum and Raptor models, and Everest models from the Sport upwards, come fitted standard with innovative towing assistance systems.
Dynamic Hitch Assist is used for centimetre-perfect alignment of the tow ball under the hitch receiver, with a top-down view, including a dedicated guideline appearing on the large digital screen for clear accuracy. It takes one shot after initiation to align a large caravan, and it will bring peace of mind to hitching a trailer single-handedly.
Pre-flight checks
With the holiday accoutrements packed, and the wiring harness married to the car, the next step is entering the trailer or caravan size and measurements into the car’s computer brain to run a test pattern of the tail lamps, brake lights and indicator lights. Up to 10 caravans or trailers can be stored in the memory.
Activating the dedicated Tow/Haul drive mode on the rotary selector primes the drivetrain components to provide engine braking when driving in hilly areas, and increased resistance on the steering wheel for better control and comfort.
Image: Supplied
On the move
On the move, Trailer Sway Control works in the background to provide added stability and help to reduce side-to-side movement. The system works with the vehicle’s electronic stability control system and warns the driver if the trailer begins to sway, and if necessary autonomously applies brake pressure to individual wheels and reduces engine power to help the driver regain control.
Rear-facing cameras on the left and right flanks also provide images when the turn signals are used, for safe negotiation of intersections.
Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance
Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Reverse Guidance is another innovative system that allows for semi-autonomous positioning of a trailer anywhere you want, using the rotary drive mode selector as a steering wheel. In conjunction with a suite of cameras, the driver simply rotates the knob left or right in the direction they want the trailer to go, while the system controls the steering wheel on their behalf.
Image: Supplied
Top tips for safe towing
