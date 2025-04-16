VW's Kariega plant gears up for new budget SUV production

Volkswagen Group Africa is preparing its Kariega plant for the introduction of a third locally built model, scheduled to enter production in 2027. As part of this transition, the facility will pause Polo and Polo Vivo production for four weeks, from April 14 to May 12.

The carmaker said this temporary shutdown would allow its teams to complete upgrades across the body shop, paint shop and final assembly areas. These updates form part of a broader project to ready the production facility for the upcoming A0 SUV Entry model. Known as the Tera in Brazil, it's based on the Polo chassis and slots in under the T-Cross.

The work builds on changes made during the December 2024 shutdown, when about 60% of the required modifications were carried out. That phase included installing 38 new fixtures and seven robots, among other updates critical to the production line.

The next stage will finalise the remaining 40% of changes. Tasks include completing installations in the body shop, reprogramming and modifying stations in the paint shop and adjusting conveyor systems in final assembly. Once completed, the commissioning phase for the new budget-friendly SUV will begin.