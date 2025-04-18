Hundreds of pupils geared up for automotive skills development
More than 1,500 pupils are being upskilled across the Retail Motor Industry Organisation’s (RMI) five regions in an effort to the address the critical skills shortages in the automotive aftermarket sector.
After securing R23.5m in funding from merSETA in 2024, the organisation’s short skills training programme is equipping 1,575 high school pupils from Gqeberha to Cape Town...
