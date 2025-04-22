Chery has confirmed plans to introduce 19 hybrid models in 2025, spanning hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid and range-extender electric formats. The rollout will begin with the launch of the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) brand at Auto Shanghai 2025.
The event will mark the debut of the Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH and Tiggo 9 CSH. These models will feature a hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0 TGDI engine with DHT230 and DHT280 transmissions. The system delivers up to 280kW and includes a hybrid motor capable of 24,000rpm. Chery reports thermal efficiency of 46.5% and transmission efficiency of 93%, with fuel consumption figures between 2l/100km and 3l/100km.
The CSH line-up will be offered across multiple platforms, including off-road and extended-range applications. Chery said the system is designed to adapt to varied driving conditions, including off-road environments.
Chery first revealed the CSH technology at its Hybrid Night & Open Source Initiative event in Wuhu, China. The company said its approach is based on in-house control of core technologies, safety standards, and an open-source ecosystem developed with global partners.
Chairman Yin Tongyue outlined the company’s strategy as focusing on sustainability, affordability, safety and extended driving range. Chery aims to increase consumer choice in domestic and international markets.
The company began research and development of hybrid systems in 2001. It now claims to offer one of the most extensive hybrid portfolios in China.
To demonstrate the new technology, Chery will conduct a long-distance test drive of the Tiggo 9 CSH. The 1,600km route will run from the Three Gorges, through Wuhan and Wuzhen, and finish in Shanghai.
Chery to launch 19 hybrid models in 2025, debuts new CSH technology
Image: Supplied
Chery has confirmed plans to introduce 19 hybrid models in 2025, spanning hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid and range-extender electric formats. The rollout will begin with the launch of the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) brand at Auto Shanghai 2025.
The event will mark the debut of the Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH and Tiggo 9 CSH. These models will feature a hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0 TGDI engine with DHT230 and DHT280 transmissions. The system delivers up to 280kW and includes a hybrid motor capable of 24,000rpm. Chery reports thermal efficiency of 46.5% and transmission efficiency of 93%, with fuel consumption figures between 2l/100km and 3l/100km.
The CSH line-up will be offered across multiple platforms, including off-road and extended-range applications. Chery said the system is designed to adapt to varied driving conditions, including off-road environments.
Chery first revealed the CSH technology at its Hybrid Night & Open Source Initiative event in Wuhu, China. The company said its approach is based on in-house control of core technologies, safety standards, and an open-source ecosystem developed with global partners.
Chairman Yin Tongyue outlined the company’s strategy as focusing on sustainability, affordability, safety and extended driving range. Chery aims to increase consumer choice in domestic and international markets.
The company began research and development of hybrid systems in 2001. It now claims to offer one of the most extensive hybrid portfolios in China.
To demonstrate the new technology, Chery will conduct a long-distance test drive of the Tiggo 9 CSH. The 1,600km route will run from the Three Gorges, through Wuhan and Wuzhen, and finish in Shanghai.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle