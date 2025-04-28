BP Southern Africa has signed a four-year sponsorship agreement with the Simola Hillclimb, joining the list of major brands backing the motorsport and motoring lifestyle event.
The 15th edition of the Simola Hillclimb will take place in Knysna from May 1 to 4. The event will feature Classic Car Friday and King of the Hill competition, attracting local and international competitors.
“We are delighted to welcome BP Southern Africa as one of our valued sponsors for this year’s Simola Hillclimb,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival which owns and runs the Simola Hillclimb.
“It is fantastic to have BP, which is a renowned international fuel brand with a long history in South Africa and in local motorsport, supporting our event. The BP brand and colours have been synonymous with so many international race teams, events and series over many decades, making it an honour for the Simola Hillclimb to join this roster and forge our own partnership legacy together.
“Moreover, the fact that BP has come on board for another three years, taking us to the 2028 event, is a major boost for the Simola Hillclimb that helps us secure its ongoing success.”
According to organisers, more than 19,000 people attended last year’s event, with the online live stream reaching audiences in 85 countries. The live stream recorded almost 423,000 views and more than 5-million minutes of content watched globally. The Simola Hillclimb’s YouTube videos have accumulated more than 40-million views to date.
“We are honoured to bring our most advanced fuels brand, BP Ultimate with Active Technology, to the country’s premier motorsport event,” says Nokwanda Khumalo, general manager for mobility and convenience at BP Southern Africa.
The 2025 event will offer free live stream coverage across all three days of racing through the official website.
BP signs four-year sponsorship deal with Simola Hillclimb
