The organisers of the Simola Hillclimb, Knysna Speed Festival, have confirmed that experienced competitor Pieter Joubert tragically lost his life in an accident on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred during Joubert’s first run on the second day of the King of the Hill event. While travelling on the high-speed uphill section, he lost control of his Lotus, reportedly after a suspected mechanical failure, and left the course at more than 200km/h.
Emergency, fire, and medical teams responded immediately, but despite their efforts, Joubert was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are conducting a full investigation and following all required protocols.
Joubert’s family, who were present at the event, are being supported by the organisers during this difficult time.
“We are exceptionally saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with Pieter’s family, team and friends,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival.
“Pieter’s brothers Dawie and Charl, who have also been competing, have expressed their wishes that we continue with the event.”
Simola Hillclimb confirms competitor Pieter Joubert killed in accident
Image: Supplied
The organisers of the Simola Hillclimb, Knysna Speed Festival, have confirmed that experienced competitor Pieter Joubert tragically lost his life in an accident on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred during Joubert’s first run on the second day of the King of the Hill event. While travelling on the high-speed uphill section, he lost control of his Lotus, reportedly after a suspected mechanical failure, and left the course at more than 200km/h.
Emergency, fire, and medical teams responded immediately, but despite their efforts, Joubert was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are conducting a full investigation and following all required protocols.
Joubert’s family, who were present at the event, are being supported by the organisers during this difficult time.
“We are exceptionally saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with Pieter’s family, team and friends,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival.
“Pieter’s brothers Dawie and Charl, who have also been competing, have expressed their wishes that we continue with the event.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure