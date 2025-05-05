Exclusive to the Onyx XT is sporty red ambient interior lighting, black leather seats with red contrast stitching and a multifunction steering wheel with a piano black finish and a metallic lower centre ornament. It further benefits from additional USB Type-C ports.
New Isuzu MU-X local pricing and specs revealed
Image: Supplied
The updated Isuzu MU-X range made its official South African debut on Monday.
Sporting a fresh exterior aesthetic, this family SUV looms large with a revamped front end home to a new bumper, restyled radiator grille, redesigned Isuzu badge and more defined LED headlight clusters. The latter are packed with bi-beam technology and LED daytime running lights. The front fog lamps have also been repositioned for enhanced visibility.
Image: Supplied
Updates to the rear of Isuzu's seasoned Toyota Fortuner rival include a revised bumper, all-new tailgate design and the introduction of a mid-level spoiler and new badging. Enhanced combination LED taillights are bridged by a distinctive new tailgate garnish.
While LS and LSE models roll on new 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, the flagship Onyx XT benefits from 20-inch alloy wheels. Two new exterior paint hues have been added to the mix (Grey Metallic and Eiger Grey) expanding the colour palette to eight options.
The Onyx XT further stands out with a gloss black finish applied to the radiator grille, roof rails, side mirrors, door mouldings and tailgate garnish. Adding contrast is a metallic light magnetite finish applied to the bumper accent panels. While unique XT badging adorns the grille and bodywork, customers can pick from four Onyx XT-exclusive colours: Eiger Grey Metallic, Dolomite White Pearl, Onyx Black Mica and Mercury Silver Metallic.
Inside the cabin you'll find the upgraded MU-X features a revamped dashboard home to a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. While LS models retain a conventional reversing camera, LSE and Onyx XT derivatives feature a new 360º surround view monitor for enhanced all-round visibility.
Image: Supplied
Isuzu says this system offers multiple selectable viewing angles, including an innovative new underfloor view that allows the driver to accurately guide the vehicle around obstacles, further enhancing 4x4 capability and safety. It also offers a wider field of view with dynamic guidelines for easier manoeuvring as well as improved screen brightness.
Customers can also look forward to a redesigned seven-inch multi-information display. Set inside the driver’s instrument cluster it relays key real time driving data. Analogue dials for the tachometer and fuel gauge remain, alongside an LED temperature gauge.
Image: Supplied
Exclusive to the Onyx XT is sporty red ambient interior lighting, black leather seats with red contrast stitching and a multifunction steering wheel with a piano black finish and a metallic lower centre ornament. It further benefits from additional USB Type-C ports.
The new MU-X is available with two four-cylinder turbodiesel engine options. The 3.0l engine, offered in LS, LSE, and Onyx XT grades, produces 140kW and 450Nm of torque. The 1.9l engine, available in the LS model, delivers 110kW and 350Nm, with a claimed fuel consumption of 7.0l/100km. Both engines are meshed to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.9 is offered in a 4x2 configuration only, while the beefier 3.0 is available in both 4x2 and 4x4, with 4x4 models including a differential lock and low-range transfer case.
Pricing:
1.9 LS 4x2: R752,300
3.0 LS 4x2: R852,600
3.0 LS 4x4: R939,500
3.0 LSE 4x2: R886,700
3.0 LSE 4x4: R973, 700
3.0 Onyx XT 4x4: R1,026,800
A five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/120,000km warranty comes as standard.
