Suzuki Dzire practical and well priced, with space to boot
Solid choice for a small family offers a host of creature comfort and safety features
A jaunt through Jozi was enough to prove that Suzuki’s new subcompact offering is set to make a big impact as a city slicker in SA.
The new Suzuki Dzire was launched in bustling Egoli, a city driven by opportunity, character and price points — all of which form the underpinnings of the fourth generation Dzire. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.