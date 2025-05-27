VW’s Kariega plant enters next phase of new budget SUV production

With the phase complete, the project has entered the commissioning stage. Over the coming weeks, new equipment will be brought online and tested during weekends to avoid interrupting the plant’s normal three-shift operations.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has completed the latest round of production facility upgrades at its Kariega plant as it moves forward with preparations to manufacture a third vehicle model from 2027.
The new model, a compact A0 SUV known as the Tera in Brazil, will join the Polo and Polo Vivo on the production line. Built on the same chassis as the Polo, the Tera is positioned below the T-Cross in Volkswagen’s global SUV line-up.
Plans to produce it locally were announced in February during the VW Indaba media event. The vehicle will adopt a different moniker when it goes on sale, with VW planning to open a naming campaign across the African continent in the coming months.
By the end of 2024, about 60% of the required production upgrades had been completed during the plant’s December shutdown. The remaining 40% was addressed during a planned production pause from April 14 to May 12 this year. This included final work in the body shop, paint shop and final assembly areas. Specific tasks involved:
Image: Supplied
With the phase complete, the project has entered the commissioning stage. Over the coming weeks, new equipment will be brought online and tested during weekends to avoid interrupting the plant’s normal three-shift operations.
The Tera project is being developed in collaboration with Volkswagen Brasil, and will see the two markets working closely to bring the model to production.
“We are happy to be back to normal production, with the knowledge we are one step closer to our future of building three models in our plant,” said VWGA production director Ulrich Schwabe.
“I would like to thank every employee who has played a part in the process of preparing for the future icon in our Volkswagen line-up, and I look forward to working with these colleagues, and our Brazilian counterparts, as we continue on the journey.”
