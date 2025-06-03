As before, the Vitz remains powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine making 49kW and 89Nm of torque. This is fed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, though the flagship XR can be ordered with an optional five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).
While straight-line performance is nothing to write home about — all models have a top speed of 160km/h — running costs are low, with Toyota claiming a combined fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km for the manuals and 4.2l/100km for the AMT.
Now available at Toyota dealerships, pricing for the updated Vitz range is:
- 1.0 manual: R178,800
- 1.0 XR AMT: R224,900
- 1.0 XR manual: R209,900
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and 60,000km service plan.
Toyota Vitz range gets safety bump
Image: Supplied
Toyota has updated its popular Vitz hatch with enhanced safety kit and extra features.
In addition to dual front driver and passenger airbags, all models now come fitted as standard with side and curtain airbags, a rear centre seat belt, rear headrests and seat belt warning lights/alarms for passenger and rear seats.
The Vitz XR gains a new reverse camera.
Image: Supplied
